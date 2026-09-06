Ransford Königsdörffer, who joined Mainz on a free transfer in the summer and came on in the second half on Sunday, was played in behind the last HSV line by Philipp Mwene. He then burst away from defensive leader Sebastian Bornauw, beat him for pace and fired past the helpless Daniel Heuer Fernandes to make it 5-0 for Mainz in Hamburg. Königsdörffer then sprinted away in celebration, slid on his knees and cupped his hands behind his ears towards the crowd.

That celebration was always going to be taken as provocation, scoring against a former club just weeks after leaving, and it roused the Volkspark again. Whistles and boos rang out at Königsdörffer. HSV's players reacted too. Captain Nicolai Remberg marched over to the Mainz huddle to confront his former team-mate.

"I like Ransi an incredible amount. I get on incredibly well with him," Remberg said afterwards on DAZN. "But I am the captain of this club and if someone celebrates in front of our fans, then for me that is not right, so I have to go over there. I have to say that."

Afterwards, he said he told Königsdörffer straight away that he felt his actions were "simply not right". "He played here. Then to celebrate like that, so much and so extremely - if you then do a knee slide as well, maybe that's not cool either."

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"Sometimes below the belt": Remberg feels for his former team-mate

Remberg also showed some understanding for Königsdörffer, who came in for fierce criticism at times last season.

"From the outside, you didn't really notice how bad the abuse against him was. So maybe I shouldn't say now that I can understand him, but sometimes what I heard really was below the belt," Remberg explained. "Maybe that just came out of him there, that was the feeling I had, because afterwards he then wanted to high-five."

Former HSV professional Sonny Kittel, who also played alongside Königsdörffer, had far less sympathy. "Disgraceful!" he commented on a video on DAZN's Instagram channel.

Königsdörffer himself did not comment, and both coaches tried to calm things down. "I don't want to overstate it. I don't give a shit who does whatever after a goal," said Merlin Polzin. "The lads should sort that out among themselves." Hamburg's coach added, in essence, that after a 0-5 defeat he had other issues to deal with.

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Königsdörffer plays important role in promotion and survival

"Of course you shouldn't overdo it. But I think a player should be happy when he scores a goal," said Mainz coach Urs Fischer. For Remberg, Sunday still left a "small aftertaste". But it would not damage his personal relationship with his former colleague for long.

Before the game, Königsdörffer received a farewell gift for his time in Hamburg from HSV sporting director Claus Costa. The 24-year-old joined HSV from Dynamo Dresden in 2022 and made 138 appearances for the Rothosen. In the 2024/25 season he played a major role in promotion, and the year before he was a regular for HSV and contributed five goals to survival.