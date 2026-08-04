Real Betis have stepped up their activity in the final days of the transfer window, as the Andalusian club look to reorganise their priorities in line with the needs of coach Manuel Pellegrini for the new season.

The Moroccan website Hesport, citing the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, reported that Betis have decided to close the file on a permanent deal for Amrabat following the end of his loan spell from Turkish side Fenerbahce. Pellegrini remains convinced of his abilities. The sticking point is money: Fenerbahce want a hefty fee, and the Moroccan midfielder commands a large salary.

That decision pushed the Spanish club's management to change direction. They have signed Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Bernal (21 years old) for 9.5 million euros, after the young player won Pellegrini's trust with good performances during pre-season.

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Betis are also hunting for a new striker, with their attacking options limited to Colombian Cucho Hernandez, and they are working to bring back Dani Ceballos. Completing that deal depends on freeing up space in the salary cap through the departure of a player such as Giovani Lo Celso or Nelson Deossa, plus Pellegrini's approval.

Further moves could follow, the newspaper added, if a number of players leave in the coming weeks. Chief among them are defender Natan and Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who continues to attract interest from several clubs. Their exits would give the management room to conclude new deals before the market closes.

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