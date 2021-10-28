Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla is loving life in Qatar. Plying his trade for the Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions Al Sadd SC, the 36-year-old is fresh off a victorious Amir Cup campaign where his team beat Al Rayyan in the final on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

In fact, it was Cazorla who scored Al Sadd's goal. Interestingly, the match also saw the venue - Al Thumama stadium - being inaugurated, becoming the sixth tournament-ready stadium for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The Spaniard feels that the Middle-East nation is the ideal place to host the World Cup next year, given the world class facilities and passion the fans in the country have for the sport.

Cazorla, having experienced what football in Qatar is like first hand, also brushed off suggestions that the weather in the country might not be conducive for football. It must be noted that the temperatures in November and December in Qatar are quite low and in addition to it, seven out of the eight-planned stadiums have Advanced Cooling Tech which will keep the temepratures at an optimum level inside the venues regardless of the weather outside.

“I think it was the best place to bet (hold) on the World Cup. We have amazing stadiums, good weather and good supporters. So I think we will enjoy the World Cup here in Qatar,” he told Goal.

Two more fully completed stadiums are set to be launched by the end of the year and even the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted the work much. The country has also dealt with the pandemic well and have vaccinated most of their population. Doha has also turned into a sporting hub of sorts with plenty of continental tournaments being hosted there in the recent past.

Cazorla doesn’t think Covid-19 will impact the World Cup and fans will be able to attend and enjoy the games.

“It's a difficult time for everyone (pandemic). But I think now it's improving step by step, for sure the World Cup will be better,” he said.

Cazorla has been a breath of fresh air for Al Sadd who are currently coached by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez. In fact, he has scored 14 league goals in 22 appearances for Al Sadd after moving to Qatar.

Cazorla was quick to praise his boss and compatriot, backing him to take the Barcelona job in the future. It must be noted that Xavi is one of the hot favourites to succeed Ronald Koeman who was recently sacked at Camp Nou.

“He's ready. but I don't know when, because in football you never know what can happen. But for sure he is ready to be the coach of Barcelona, and I think it's his dream also.

Article continues below

Cazorla also had words of praise for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah who is currently in the form of his life and has been touted as a possible Ballon d’Or winner.

“It's crazy. This guy is a top player, he is in a very good moment. He's one of the best in the world, Liverpool are lucky to have him.

“He’s one of the top three (players in the world), maybe top because every game scores goals and makes assists, at the moment he is one of the best for sure.”