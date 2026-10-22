Yan Diomande wrote his name into UEFA Champions League history on Wednesday evening, playing a major part in Real Madrid's comprehensive 4-1 win over visitors Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu in the third round of the continental competition.

According to statistics network "Opta", the 19-year-old became the youngest African player to score and assist in a single Champions League match since Nigerian Obafemi Martins managed the feat in September 2003, in an Inter Milan shirt against Arsenal.

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Thrown on as a substitute in the 70th minute against Leipzig, Diomande wasted no time leaving his mark on his former club. He teed up Real Madrid's third, finished by Kylian Mbappe in the 83rd minute, then grabbed the fourth himself four minutes later with a powerful strike from inside the box.

The Ivorian's cameo could hardly have come at a better time for the royal side, who travel to rivals Barcelona next Sunday for a La Liga showdown at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona top the Spanish table with 27 points. Real sit third on 21, having already lost twice domestically, to Real Betis (1-0) and Atletico Madrid (2-1).



