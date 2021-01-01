Besiktas dealt Aboubakar injury blow ahead of Super Lig return

The 29-year-old felt pain around his thigh while on international duty with the Indomitable Lions on Tuesday

Besiktas have confirmed Vincent Aboubakar picked up a thigh muscle strain during Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Cameroon and Rwanda.

Aboubakar complained of pain around his right thigh after playing 90 minutes in the Indomitable Lions’ goalless draw with their visitors in Douala.

Upon his arrival in Istanbul, the 29-year-old underwent further medical examinations which confirmed a tension and grade one strain in his anterior right thigh.

Aboubakar is enjoying a fine debut campaign at Besiktas this season and he has helped the Black Eagles climb to the summit of the Turkish Super Lig table with his contribution of 15 goals in 25 matches.

He is three goals behind Gabon's Aaron Boupendza, who is the leading scorer in the league with 18 goals for Hatayspor.

“As a result of the evaluation of our football player Vincent Aboubakar, who felt pain in the front of his right thigh during the African Cup of Nations qualifying match played by the Cameroon national team against Rwanda on 30 March 2021, tension and edema (Grade 1 Strain) were detected in the anterior muscle of the right thigh (Rectus Femoris). has been started by our healthcare team,” the club statement read.

Goal understands the Cameroon star will be out of action for the next two weeks and will miss Besiktas' league games against Kasimpasa, Alanyaspor and BB Erzurumspor.

In his absence, Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah will be expected to complement the frontline having scored four goals so far in 24 Super Lig outings.

Article continues below

Aside from his impressive club form, Aboubakar helped Cameroon finish at the top of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group even though automatic qualification was secured as hosts of the tournament next year.

He was the highest goalscorer in Group F with three goals for Antonio Conceicao's side.