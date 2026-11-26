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Besiktas claimed three important Europa League points on Thursday, beating Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 in Batumi, Georgia. The Turkish club now sit seventh.

The football took a back seat to unrest. UEFA chose to stage the match in Georgia rather than Istanbul for safety reasons, angering Besiktas and other Turkish clubs.

Besiktas refused to shake hands after the Europa League anthem, breaking the standard pre-match protocol.

That did not change when the captains met. Former Feyenoord captain Orkun Kökçü walked straight away after completing his duties with referee Morten Krogh.

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The match never quite got going, largely because of the chaos in the stands and outside the stadium. Krogh halted play but eventually allowed the match to continue.

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Besiktas should have struck through Kökçü in first-half stoppage time. The Haarlem native aimed his penalty towards the bottom right corner, but goalkeeper Marco Wolff saved it well.

The breakthrough came after the break at the Batumi Arena. With 15 minutes remaining, substitute Junior Olaitan struck. A cross from Kassoum Ouattara fell fortuitously to Olaitan, who fired home emphatically.

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Dusan Vlahovic appeared to make it 2-0 shortly afterwards, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Besiktas then counter-attacked to double their lead in the 90th minute. Kökçü played a one-two with Vlahovic and finished neatly with his right foot.

Javon East pulled one back for Hapoel in stoppage time, but they could not find an equaliser. Hapoel have collected just one point so far: only pointless Ararat-Armenia are currently doing worse in the Europa League.