'Bernardo Silva is Iniesta-like' - Man City star compared to Barcelona legend and considered 'so underrated'

Former Blues defender Wayne Bridge is a big fan of a Portuguese playmaker that he considers to be crucial to the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola

Bernardo Silva is “so underrated” at , says Wayne Bridge, with the Portuguese playmaker considered to be “Iniesta-like”.

The 24-year-old’s qualities have never been in doubt since he was brought to from in the summer of 2017.

His debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium saw him restricted to a support role at times, with just 15 Premier League starts awarded to him.

Silva has, however, become a key component under Pep Guardiola in 2018-19, with the injury setbacks endured by Kevin De Bruyne playing into his hands.

He has contributed 13 goals and 12 assists to the City cause this season, with his creativity keeping the Blues in the hunt for a domestic treble and earning him comparisons to a legend.

Ex-City defender Bridge told the Daily Mail ahead of an final date with : “One player I think is so underrated is Bernardo Silva.

“Every time I watch him I just think technically he is amazing.

“There wasn’t enough talk about him being player of the year. As an ex-footballer seeing some of the positions he’s in and when he’s got players around him, his feet, his vision, I just think he’s brilliant.

“He's Iniesta-like, where they have people around them and they just get out of any situation.”

Silva’s efforts have already helped City to successful defences of the and Premier League title this season.

A third major honour is now in their sights, with Bridge convinced that a clean sweep will be completed.

Asked if he has any doubts about the ability of Guardiola’s men to make history on Saturday at Wembley, the former England international said: “No. Quite simple!

“City are playing amazing football, it’s amazing to watch. I go back to when we were at . Every game I went into, nobody ever thought we were going to lose a game. Everybody thought we were all going to win.

“It wasn’t that overconfidence where you’re too overconfident and you make a mistake. Everyone was so switched on the whole game mentally - always focused - everyone worked hard for each other.

Article continues below

“You do see that with the City players as well. They look solid. They do close down well, they do press well, they do work hard. I know they’re amazing to watch but they do work hard as well.

“I guarantee they probably have the same feeling that I had back then that you’re walking down the tunnel and you think: ‘Yeah, we’re going to win today’.

“There’s not one thing enters your mind thinking we’re going to lose.”