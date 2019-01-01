Bernardo Silva ignoring Barcelona transfer talk to remain focused on Man City

The Portugal international is tied to a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium and intends to be chasing down titles with the Blues going forward

Bernardo Silva is ignoring speculation linking him with a possible move to and intends to honour the contract extension he has signed at .

The international only committed to fresh terms at the Etihad Stadium in March.

His new deal is set to keep the 24-year-old playmaker with the reigning Premier League champions until the summer of 2025.

Commitment to City has, however, done little to curb speculation regarding Silva’s future.

It is still being suggested that he could be targeted by heavyweights Barcelona at some point in a big-money move.

Silva is planning to be back for more with the Blues in 2019-20, though, with transfer gossip being shrugged off for now.

"I do not think about it," he told Record when quizzed on the supposed interest from Camp Nou.

"I just renewed my contract with Manchester City, and after this season I have another three years of contract. I am very happy in Manchester."

Silva still has plenty of targets to chase down in .

He is also determined to help City conquer Europe, with glory having eluded them once again this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a quarter-final defeat to Totteham in continental competition, but can still complete a domestic treble.

The has already been secured, while the and Premier League crown remain in their sights.

"It was a great disappointment," Silva said of City’s unfortunate exit at the hands of Spurs.

"We left the quarter-finals of the Champions League against a team we knew very well. In the second leg we had a few moments on and off the tie with the VAR issue.

Article continues below

"We have to finish the season in the best way and win the titles that are missing. In the next season we will try again to win the Champions League.

"Let's give our best. We know what is at stake, the pressure is great, but we are used to that sort of thing."

City may have been knocked from the Premier League summit once more by the time they return to action at home to Leicester on Monday, with set to take in a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.