Bernardo Silva eyeing long Man City stay but wants Benfica return one day

Having arrived in English football in 2017, the Portugal international has been at the heart of two triumphant Premier League seasons for the Citizens

Bernardo Silva says he wants to enjoy a long tenure at in the footsteps of club legends David Silva and Sergio Aguero - but admits that he would love to return to boyhood club at some point in his future.

The international has been at the forefront of two successful Premier League title challenges since he joined the Citizens in 2017, and was rewarded with a new deal through until 2025 for his efforts earlier this year.

Under Pep Guardiola, the ex- man, who won a title before he moved to English football, has become one of the cornerstones of the most highly successful footballing dynasties in the modern game.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bernardo revealed that the former and boss's reputation as a taskmaster is well-deserved - but claims he has given both him and the club the platform to prove they can continue to succeed for many years to come at the Etihad Stadium.

"Yeah, it's exhausting under Pep, there is no doubt about that," he stated. "But it's what we have to do.

"If you want to go for all the trophies season after season you need to have someone who pushes you day after day. Sometimes it's not easy but it's good to have someone who won't let you slacken off.'

"To know that, if you stay, you are going to fight for all the titles over the next 10 years gives you the willingness and ambition to stay; to try to do your best to be important at the club.

"I think that's why Sergio and David have stayed so long. I think we are now arriving at the stage where we can fight for European trophies as well.”

The 25-year-old faced a difficult start to his career when Primeira Liga outfit Benfica, with whom he came through the ranks at youth level, and he was effectively shut out under coach Jorge Jesus.

Silva was subsequently loaned to Monaco, where he made a full-time move shortly after, and the midfielder admits that he was driven by the desire to show his former club what they were missing during his days in .

However, he acknowledges that, having succeeded with both City and the Portugal national side, he no longer feels he has to make a point, and claims he hopes to one day return to his old side if he gets the chance.

"I had to find another way to keep going," he added. "When I first left I wanted to prove them wrong. That did motivate me but not any more."

"I think what I did at Monaco and at City and for the national team, I think people in Portugal recognise that good work.

"I would like to go back to Benfica one day. There is a gap to fill. I was a young kid who had a dream of playing for his home club and not being able to fulfill that dream was hard. But I had to make some decisions and I don't regret it at all."