Benzema ties Raul for second place on Real Madrid's all-time goalscoring list

Karim Benzema has tied with Raul in second place on Real Madrid's all-time goalscoring list after his latest strike for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Benzema was among the scorers as Madrid thrashed Levante 6-0 at Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night.

The newly crowned La Liga champions bounced back from a derby defeat to Atletico Madrid in style, with Vinicius Junior grabbing a hat-trick on the night, but the Brazilian shared the headlines with Benzema after he cemented his place in the Blancos' history books.

Benzema equals Raul

Benzema is now the joint-second highest goalscorer of all time for Madrid on 323 goals - the same mark that former Spain international Raul reached before leaving the club in 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo still has a healthy lead over the pair at the top of the club's scorers' list, however, with the Portuguese having netted an incredible 450 goals during his nine-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Benzema's stellar 2021-22 campaign continues

Benzema's strike against Levante was his 27th goal in La Liga this season and his 43rd in 43 appearances across all competitions.

His goals have already helped Madrid secure the league title and the Supercopa de Espana, and supporters will hope that he can deliver the goods again when Ancelotti's team take on Liverpool in the Champions League final later this month.

