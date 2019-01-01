Benzema makes La Liga vow after Real Madrid draw

The Frenchman has his sights set firmly on domestic success this season and is ready to do all he can to achieve it

Karim Benzema is full of confidence and wants to lead to glory this season after rescuing Los Blancos at the death against Valencia .

Madrid salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw at on Sunday thanks to Benzema's last-gasp equaliser.

After Luka Jovic had a goal disallowed for offside, Benzema slammed home the leveller at Mestalla, where Madrid stayed level on points with rivals atop the table.

"I want to win this league title and, if I can help my team-mates with play and with words, I will do it," said Benzema, who is only one goal behind La Liga's leading scorer Lionel Messi this season.

"I'm the third captain and I have to help. I think it's a good point for us. It could be important for the rest of the league campaign as we look to do well.

"What has changed compared to other seasons is the number of goals. I always try to help the team on the pitch and I have a lot of confidence in myself. The help of my team-mates is also important to me because they give me the ball and set up chances for me to score more goals."

Benzema found the back of the net after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois almost scored a stunning equaliser.

Courtois went up for a corner, with Madrid desperate to salvage a point, and his header was dramatically saved by Valencia counterpart Jaume Domenech before Benzema pounced.

"I took advantage of my height to meet the corner," Courtois said. "I'm two metres tall and opponents get nervous if I go up [for corners].

"Toni [Kroos] sends corners to the near post, I saw the ball coming at my height and I connected well. Then the ball fell to Benzema and he scored."

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane praised the desire of Courtois and his side to secure a precious point.

Article continues below

“He decided to go up and this shows that we wanted more, that we never give up," Zidane told Marca.

“The equaliser is something that we put a lot of effort into. This is Real Madrid, a team that never gives up. They believed they could do it and they did.

“With everything we did, I think we deserved to score a goal that compensated with the effort of the team. Football is like this and you can’t complain. You have to accept what football gives you."