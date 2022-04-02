Benzema scores his 34th Real Madrid goal of 2021-22 season - the best return of his entire career

Karim Benzema is in the best goalscoring form of his career.

The 34-year-old extended his lead at the top of La Liga's goal chart for this season when he opened the scoring against Celta Vigo on Saturday night, adding another late on.

The France international's double brought him up to 23nd in the Spanish top-flight this term and 34 in all competitions.

What does it mean for Benzema?

With his 33rd goal of the campaign, Benzema has made this season the most prolific in his entire career.

His previous best for Madrid was in the 2011-12 campaign, when he netted 32 over the entire season.

Even during his time in his homeland with Lyon, Benzema's best tally over an entire campaign was 31.

How does this season compare to the rest?

Season Club Benzema's appearances (all comps) Goals 2021-22 Real Madrid 35 34 20-21 Real Madrid 40 30 19-20 Real Madrid 48 27 18-19 Real Madrid 53 30 17-18 Real Madrid 47 12 16-17 Real Madrid 48 19 15-16 Real Madrid 36 28 14-15 Real Madrid 46 22 13-14 Real Madrid 52 24 12-13 Real Madrid 50 20 11-12 Real Madrid 52 32 10-11 Real Madrid 48 26 09-10 Real Madrid 33 9 08-09 Lyon 47 23 07-08 Lyon 52 31 06-07 Lyon 27 8 05-06 Lyon 16 4 04-05 Lyon 6 0

Can Benzema score more?

The striker will expect to make his strongest season even better between now and the end of the season.

Madrid have another nine games to play in La Liga and will play at least two more in the Champions League as they come up against Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

They could go on to play even more matches if they make it beyond the Blues in the European competition.

The two teams will go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on April 6, before concluding the tie in Madrid on April 12.

