Benzema and Ancelotti sweep UEFA men's awards after Real Madrid's Champions League triumph

Karim Benzema was honoured as UEFA Men's Player of the Year while Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti earned Men's Coach of the Year honours.

Benzema and Ancelotti honoured after UCL triumph

Sarina Wiegman earns honours for Euro 2022 triumph

Alexia Putellas recognised as top women's player

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid were recognised for their Champions League triumph, with Benzema and Ancelotti sweeping the individual awards on the men's side.

On the women's side, Wiegman was honoured with Coach of the Year for her role in leading England through the Euros, while Putellas earned Player of the Year honours for her role with Barcelona.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a dominant year for Real Madrid, who took down Liverpool in the Champions League final after cruising to La Liga's title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Karim is not just a fantastic striker and top scorer, he's a fantastic footballer, supported by great attitude day by day," Ancelotti said.

"Compared to last year, this year he improved his knowledge, he knows the game really well, how to manage the game and he's a strong leader in the dressing room and a good friend of mine. We are lucky to have Karim."

THE VERDICT: The awards should be just the start for Benzema, who has effectively solidified his place as the world's best striker. Next up will almost certainly be the Ballon d'Or, with the Frenchman the odds-on favourite to claim the top individual prize in world football.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Real Madrid learned their Champions League path for this season on Thursday as they were drawn with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.