Benteke unfazed by Ayew and Zaha competition at Crystal Palace

The Belgium star is determined to keep his place as The Eagles leading striker in the Premier League

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke reveals he pushes himself to the limit each time in his bid to beat off competition from teammate Jordan Ayew.

They two men, together with on-loan Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi, Cote d'Ivoire ace Wilfried Zaha and new Palace signing Jean Philippe Mateta, are in a fierce competition for the first team striking spot at Selhurst Park.

Benteke appears to be living his dream as he has been rewarded with a starting place in the club's games in recent times.

“[There is] competition with Jordan [Ayew] and Wilf [Zaha], so with Mateta being a new addition, it doesn’t change the way in which I challenge myself every game, every training session," the former Liverpool striker, who has five Premier League goals to his name so far this term, told Palace's official website.

“It is something good as it gives me many options but at the same time, you have to perform to maintain a stable place.

“I think [our aim is] to finish as high as we can because we’ve got the talent, we’ve got the group, we’ve got the experience and we’ve got the players.

“So now, it is up to us. [Personally], I want us to finish strong and to try to do my best, possibly go to the Euros with the Belgium team.”

Ayew has recently lost his role as Palace's first-choice striker but should be happy with being offered a place in the starting XI on the wings.

It has not been the best of seasons for the Ghana star who has so far netted just once in 25 league appearances involving 18 starts so far.

His solitary strike came in a 4-1 win over Leeds United in November.

Last season, the 29-year-old registered nine goals in 37 Premier League outings for The Eagles.

His haul saw him finish the term as the club's top scorer and adjudged the Most Valuable Player.

Despite his struggles in front of goal this season, the former Marseille man is expected to be named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on March 25 and 28 respectively.