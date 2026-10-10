Manchester United failed to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening. Michael Carrick's side looked on course for their second league win of the season after a goal from Bryan Mbeumo, but Dominic Solanke struck late to make it 1-1. Tottenham were already down to ten men by then after Rodrigo Bentancur had been sent off for a headbutt on Luke Shaw.

From the start, the home side looked sluggish and struggled badly with Tottenham's high press. That led to decent chances for the visitors, but Dominic Solanke was denied by Senne Lammens and Mohammed Kudus dragged his effort just wide.

Loud whistles rang around Old Trafford as Manchester United's poor opening spell stretched on. The fans made their frustration clear, but the home side still offered little before half-time beyond a shot from Amad Diallo. At the other end, Conor Gallagher forced another save from Lammens.

After the break, the game turned into a fierce battle. Youri Tielemans had the ball in the net in the 56th minute, but it had already completely gone out of play beforehand, so the goal was ruled out. The breakthrough finally came in the 73rd minute.

Cunha drove into the penalty area and teed up Mbeumo, who slid the ball low into the net for 1-0. It was the attacker's third goal of the season.

Then Tottenham had to chase the game with ten men. Rodrigo Bentancur flew into a tackle, prompting a furious reaction from Luke Shaw, who shoved his opponent to the ground in frustration. Bentancur then responded with a headbutt on Shaw. Referee Stuart Attwell had no choice but to send the Uruguayan off.

Late on, Tottenham threw everything at Manchester United and found a way through. Solanke powered home a brilliant header from a cross to make it 1-1. Spurs move off the bottom of the Premier League with a point. Manchester United are 12th.