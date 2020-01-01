Benrahma: Bent urges Leeds United to move for Brentford star amid Hernandez injury worry

Whites will be without their veteran Spanish midfielder who suffered an injury before last Saturday's home match against Fulham

Former Hotspur striker Darren Bent has advised to make a move for playmaker Said Benrahma as a replacement for injured Pablo Hernandez.

Hernandez who is a key player in Marcelo Bielsa's team, picked up a groin injury during a warm up session before Leeds United’s game against last Saturday and he missed their 1-0 win over on Sunday.

After the victory at Bramall Lane, Bielsa disclosed that the Spanish midfielder will be out of action for two weeks as he continues his recovery.

The update might come as a worry for the club faithful ahead of their Premier League fixture against on Saturday, however, Bent has recommended Benrahma who was linked to and earlier this summer as an ideal signing for Leeds United.

“This is why they might go and get Benrahma. That’s what Leeds thought, and planned,” Bent told Football Insider.

“I know that Benrahma is a similar type of player to Hernandez.

“When Hernandez is out there’s a big difference, they don’t create half as much so maybe they have to go and address that.

“They need to maybe address that but I like the way Leeds are playing. Listen, I’ve got no worries about Leeds whatsoever.

“The fact they’ve got Bielsa in charge and they play with that high tempo, I think they’re going to be perfectly fine.”

Benrahma has only played 17 minutes of Championship football this season as uncertainty about his future in Thomas Frank's team grows.

Last season, the international contributed 17 goals and nine assists in the second division as Brentford narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.