Bennacer: Juventus thrashing is my best AC Milan performance

The Algeria international was involved in the Rossoneri's second goal as they grabbed maximum points in Turin on Sunday

Ismael Bennacer has picked AC Milan’s 3-0 thrashing of Juventus as his best performance since he joined the Serie A club in August 2019.

The 23-year-old partnered Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie in Milan's midfield and they were influential in stopping their hosts' attacking threats at the Allianz Stadium.

Brahim Diaz put the Rossoneri ahead just before half-time and they continued their dominant display after the restart.

Unfortunately, Kessie missed a penalty in the 58th minute after Giorgio Chiellini defended the ball with his arm but Bennacer provided the assist that helped Ante Rebic double Milan's lead 20 minutes later.

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori grabbed the third goal with eight minutes left on the clock as Stefano Pioli’s men boosted their chances of playing Champions League football next season.

After the game, Bennacer lauded the team’s overall performance as they grabbed their first away win over Juventus in the Serie A since March 2011.

“It’s the best performance I’ve had at Milan, certainly,” Bennacer told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“We are happy, but we can’t let go now, we are playing every three days and need to keep it going. There are three games to go, we have to work hard and give our all. We’re on the right path, but we’re not there yet.”

The Algerian midfielder has played 18 league matches so far this season for Milan who sit third in the league table, level on 72 points with second-placed Atalanta with three matches remaining.

He highlighted the influence of 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic and 32-year-old Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer in the team.

“Ibra talks, so does Simon Kjaer. They are experienced players, so we listen and do what they say,” he continued.

“When you have a player like Ibra who says what you have to due to this team, you know that you have to give 200 percent.

“The coach told us before the game that we had to treat this like a final, and we had to win it.”

Next up for AC Milan, is a Serie A trip to Torino on Wednesday before they welcome Cagliari to San Siro Stadium on May 16 and their final league match is away to Atalanta on May 22.