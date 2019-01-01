Benitez appointed Dalian Yifang head coach after Newcastle exit
Rafa Benitez has been officially unveiled as the new coach of Dalian Yifang.
The Chinese Super League club hosted a press conference on Tuesday where the Spaniard was presented to the media.
Benitez left St James' Park after he failed to come to an agreement with the Magpies over a new deal.
Newcastle fans widely met his departure with anger, and it sparked fresh calls for owner Mike Ashley to follow the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss out the door.
More to follow...