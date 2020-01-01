Bengaluru FC sign Jamaican forward Deshorn Brown

Deshorn Brown is Bengaluru's seventh foreign signing this season...

(ISL) defending champions have signed Jamaican international forward Deshorn Brown on a deal that extends till the end of 2020-21 season.

The 29-year-old previously plied his trade in the USL Championship, the second division of the American soccer league system, for Oklahoma City Energy FC. He scored 15 goals in 27 starts at the club in 2019 and is a much-needed addition to the Bengaluru frontline struggling to score goals.

Carles Cuadrat had roped in Manuel Onwu to replace Miku but the Spaniard has struggled to deliver in front of goal due to form and fitness issues. With 16 points in 10 matches, Bengaluru are third in the standings and only and Hyderabad FC have scored fewer goals than the Blues.

“We had the option of signing a seventh foreign player and we felt now was a good time to exercise it. Deshorn lends us more options in attack and even though he joins us in the middle of the season, we believe he will play his part in helping the team achieve its goal,” said the Blues head coach Cuadrat.

After playing college football in the United States, the Jamaican turned professional in 2011 with Des Moines Menace in the United Soccer League. The following season he turned out for Reading United before making the move up to in the Major League Soccer. The attacker scored 23 goals in a little over two years for the Rapids in the American top-flight.

“It’s a difficult task, coming in mid-way through the season, but one that I am prepared for. I have been working on staying as healthy as I can. The club has shown great belief in offering me a contract and I’m aiming to give my best for Bengaluru. I did manage to catch the last couple of games and a few highlights. We’re in the play-off spot positions and that’s a good thing,” said Brown after signing the deal.

Having played in four countries in three different continents in the USA, Norway, and , the Blues will expect Brown to settle in quickly with the business end of the season approaching fast. “Playing in different countries is always a challenge mentally. Culturally, I love the game, and wherever it takes me. I’m excited to experience a new culture, and ready for the new challenge that comes with it,” he added.