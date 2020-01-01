Bengaluru FC’s Carles Cuadrat in favour of placing a salary cap on ISL teams

The Bengaluru FC boss agreed that finishing top of the league table is not in their hands anymore…

's chances to claim the top spot on the (ISL) table took a hit after a goalless draw against on Sunday.

The Blues are now four points behind and and with only two matches left in the league stage.

Bengaluru boss Carles Cuadrat too agreed that it will be difficult for them to finish at the top and also predicted that Goa were favourites to top the table.

“We have lost points and that top spot race will be difficult for us. It is not in our hands. At the moment, Goa have the best chance to finish top.”

When asked if the Spanish coach is in favour of the league placing a salary cap for all teams, he said, “As far as I know, there is a salary cap. You have to control the money you put into the team, I think. Unfortunately, we decreased the budget and we lost Miku. So I want to have a salary cap. But every penny has to be spent.”

Backing the performance of the foreign players of the team, Cuadrat said, “I’m happy with the foreigners. The two central defenders are very good. They have stopped strikers like (Asamoah) Gyan, (Nerijus) Valskis, Aridane (Santana). We have conceded only against four teams. They are playing very well.

“No team has got 10 clean sheets. It is a record. We wanted to have that stability at that back and make the most of our situation in the attack. I did not want to touch my defence and midfield. Nili (Perdomo) did a good job, supporting Udanta (Singh) and Semboi (Haokip). But we got only one point. But it could be a very important point.”