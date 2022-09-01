Bengaluru FC 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The full list of Bengaluru FC fixtures, dates and kick-off time in ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC will open the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a game against NorthEast United at their home ground on October 8, 2022.

The Blues will then travel to Chennai to take on South Indian rivals Chennaiyin on October 14. The team, captained by Sunil Chhetri, will end their league campaign on February 23, 2023 with a game against FC Goa.

GOAL brings you full Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list of Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list