Bengaluru FC 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Bengaluru FC will open the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a game against NorthEast United at their home ground on October 8, 2022.
The Blues will then travel to Chennai to take on South Indian rivals Chennaiyin on October 14. The team, captained by Sunil Chhetri, will end their league campaign on February 23, 2023 with a game against FC Goa.
GOAL brings you full Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list of Bengaluru FC.
Bengaluru FC Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list
THE DATES THAT MATTER! 🏟— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 1, 2022
The Blues’ fixtures for the 2022-23 #HeroISL season are here. 🔵 #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/0hO6CKDy6H
Date
Kick-off time
Fixture
Oct 8, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs NorthEast United
Oct 14, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru
Oct 22, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Oct 27, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Odisha vs Bengaluru
Nov 11, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs East Bengal
Nov 17, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru
Nov 26, 2022
5:30 PM IST
FC Goa vs Bengaluru
Dec 3, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Dec 11, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
Dec 17, 2022
5:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Dec 23, 2022
7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs Hyderabad
Dec 30, 2022
7:30 PM IST
East Bengal vs Bengaluru
Jan 6, 2023
7:30 PM IST
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
Jan 14, 2023
5:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs Odisha
Jan 21, 2023
5:30 PM IST
Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
Jan 28, 2023
5:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
Feb 5, 2023
7:30 PM IST
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru
Feb 11, 2023
7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
Feb 15, 2023
7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs Mumbai City
Feb 23, 2023
7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru vs FC Goa