Bengaluru FC 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The full list of Bengaluru FC fixtures, dates and kick-off time in ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC will open the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a game against NorthEast United at their home ground on October 8, 2022.

The Blues will then travel to Chennai to take on South Indian rivals Chennaiyin on October 14. The team, captained by Sunil Chhetri, will end their league campaign on February 23, 2023 with a game against FC Goa.

GOAL brings you full Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list of Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date

Kick-off time

Fixture

Oct 8, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs NorthEast United

Oct 14, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru

Oct 22, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru

Oct 27, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Odisha vs Bengaluru

Nov 11, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs East Bengal

Nov 17, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru

Nov 26, 2022

5:30 PM IST

FC Goa vs Bengaluru

Dec 3, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 11, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru

Dec 17, 2022

5:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur

Dec 23, 2022

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Hyderabad

Dec 30, 2022

7:30 PM IST

East Bengal vs Bengaluru

Jan 6, 2023

7:30 PM IST

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru

Jan 14, 2023

5:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Odisha

Jan 21, 2023

5:30 PM IST

Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru

Jan 28, 2023

5:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin

Feb 5, 2023

7:30 PM IST

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru

Feb 11, 2023

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 15, 2023

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Mumbai City

Feb 23, 2023

7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru vs FC Goa

