Morocco legend Mehdi Benatia is joining his compatriot Walid Regragui, the former coach of the Atlas Lions, in a new venture.

According to "L'Équipe", Regragui has just signed on as an analyst with CANAL+.

His job? Appearing on the French channel's analysis shows during European nights and Premier League fixtures.

The broadcaster unveiled Regragui at a press conference to launch its new season, staged in a new studio named after Michel Platini.

The channel's account on X also welcomed Benatia as a match analyst.

"Mehdi Benatia joins the CANAL+ team as an analyst," the CANAL+ account said.

Former international midfielder Inès Jaurena, 35, rounds out the new group of analysts.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums