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Medhi Benatia, a former Morocco international defender who played in Italy for Udinese, Roma and Juventus, shares his story in an interesting interview with Canal+. Among his anecdotes is one about Juventus involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Massimiliano Allegri and pre-match training camps.

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Former Morocco international defender Medhi Benatia has recalled a request to change Juventus' pre-match routine, involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Massimiliano Allegri and stays with the squad before games.

During his time at Juventus (July 2016 to January 2019, when he won 2 Serie A titles, 2 Coppa Italia titles and 1 Supercoppa), Benatia recalls: "Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in 2018, and he wasn't very keen on staying with the squad before matches; he wasn't used to it. He said to me: 'Is there a way to have a word with the Italians, with the manager?' I replied: 'Yes, of course. We'll try.' So I went to Chiellini and said: 'Gio, there's this teammate who isn't very keen on staying with the squad before matches and all the rest of it.' He said to me: 'Why? Did he tell you himself?' I replied: 'Yes, he came to me.' So Chiellini and I went to speak to the manager (Allegri at the time): 'Boss, there are 3 or 4 players, particularly the big players, who would prefer not to stay with the squad before matches if possible (laughs).' The manager replied: 'Anyone who wants to stay with the squad before matches can, and anyone who doesn't needn't.'"

The 1987-born player then recalls his move in 2016 from Bayern Munich (where he played from 2014 to 2016) to Juventus: "Since I'd wanted to leave from my first year there, I asked to go. I wanted to return to Italy. There were Juventus, Inter and other teams. I didn't feel comfortable in Germany. After two months I said to my wife: 'Listen, I don't know if I made the right choice coming here. To tell the truth, I didn't feel at ease. Italy is my second home.' So I came back and joined Juventus. At that point, you see that the work culture and discipline are important too."