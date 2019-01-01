Belmadi: I can't promise Algerians Afcon title

The Desert Foxes boss has reminded fans there is no guarantee of his team sustaining their winning run all the way into the final on Friday

Coach Djamel Belmadi has stated he cannot promise will emerge as African champions after defeating 2-1 at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Thanks to William Troost-Ekong's own goal and Riyad Mahrez’ winner, the Desert Foxes secured a place in their first Afcon final after 29 years.

However, Belmadi was unwilling to be drawn on his side's title-winning chance with another tough clash against on the horizon.

“I’m neither a magician nor a pessimist,” he told the media.

“I promised Algerians that I will give everything to make them happy, but I cannot promise them to win the title because that’s not in my hands.

“The finals are won, not played. We are here now and all what we want is the Cup but we are facing an opponent who always wants to win the Cup.

“So it’s going to be a very tough game. Now we will have some rest and then we will start preparing.”

While Algeria are bidding for their second triumph, Aliou Cisse’s Senegal would be hoping to break their Afcon jinx and win their first title.