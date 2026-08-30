Jude Bellingham has revealed the secret behind his fine form this season with Real Madrid, and his strong contribution to tonight's 4-0 win over Malaga in La Liga.

The England player has rediscovered his powerful attacking style this season, and against Malaga he proved it again. He scored a superb goal to give Real Madrid the lead, then played a decisive role in the second, heading a cross that goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero turned into his own net.

Speaking to the newspaper "Marca", Bellingham thanked the Bernabeu fans for the warm applause he received as he left the pitch, saying: "I now feel greater freedom, as I have the freedom to drop back and play in an advanced or deeper position as needed. I really enjoy playing, and that is the secret behind my good performance".

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He continued: "It is a great honour to play for this club, in this stadium, and with these fans. The applause was wonderful".

Yet Jude was not completely satisfied with the match, explaining: "It was a great match, but the last 20 minutes were very poor. I don't know why, but they were not good. Are there changes in the line-up? We have a very strong team, a great team with quality in every position, and when the coach wants to make changes, the players who did not feature in the previous match are fully ready".

No wonder Mourinho is impressed. Bellingham adds the finishing touch to the team's attack alongside Vinicius and Mbappe, driving Real forward at the start of this season.

"He is a unique player and very important for the team. He has varied talents, from the physical to the mental and tactical. He is also capable of winning the ball back, pressing effectively, and scoring goals, especially in the air. He is an amazing player in every sense of the word", the coach commented before the Malaga match.

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