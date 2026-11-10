Jude Bellingham has lifted the lid on his career, opening up on his relationship with Real Madrid coach José Mourinho, his life in the Spanish capital and his experience with England at the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to British fashion magazine "Vogue", the England international admitted the pressures of last season took a toll on him and pushed him to seek help in order to cope. He also recalled an amusing story Mourinho told him about a youngster copying the way he wears his socks, and reflected on the backing he received from David Beckham during Euro 2024.

Bellingham reveals the details of his conversation with Mourinho

Bellingham retold a conversation he recently had with Mourinho, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Marca". The Portuguese coach spoke about one of the children he came across during his time at Roma, having spotted the boy copying Bellingham's trademark habit of cutting holes in the back of his socks.

Bellingham explained: "Mourinho said to me, when I was coaching Roma a few years ago, I saw one of the kids there in training who had cut three holes in the back of his socks. Mourinho approached him and asked him: why do you do that? The player replied: Bellingham does it, it relieves the pressure on the calf muscle."

He added: "So Mourinho said to him: boy, you are nine years old, you don't have a calf muscle that needs relieving", the coach poking fun at the youngster's bid to imitate Bellingham.

Playing for Real Madrid is what he loves most in the Spanish capital

On his life in Madrid, Bellingham didn't hesitate when asked what he liked most about the city. Playing for Real Madrid came first, though he admitted he loves the capital itself and the variety of its atmospheres and colours.

The England player said: "Playing for Real Madrid", before praising the city and the weather, adding: "Even when it rains in Madrid, the atmosphere is more, I don't know... elegant?".

His fame means he has to plan out the smallest details of daily life, even something as simple as grabbing a coffee. Bellingham tends to seek out spots on the outskirts of the city, away from the crowds.

He explained: "You will always be recognised, but you feel safer, and you won't get worn out". Even so, he stressed how keen he is to engage with fans, especially children, and never to turn down their requests for photos.

He added: "If they take a photo with me, they will be very happy, and it will only take five seconds of my time."

Bellingham talks about learning Spanish

The Real Madrid star touched on his efforts to learn Spanish since arriving in the capital in 2023. He spent five months studying the language, unwilling to be limited to "hello" and "thank you" when communicating with others.

Bellingham said: "I think a big part of it lies in having enough confidence to start speaking. You know you are going to make mistakes, and your speech may not be perfect, but if people understand what you mean, they will probably say: well done for trying."

The 2026 World Cup, the best experience of his career

As for England's 2026 World Cup, Bellingham called the tournament one of the finest experiences of his life, driven by the atmosphere around the team's run in the United States and the travelling supporters who roared them on.

He said: "It was perhaps the best experience I have ever had", adding that the football was wonderful, as was being in the United States and watching the England supporters travelling to support the team and singing the song "Wonderwall".

He went into the tournament with a different mindset, making a conscious decision to enjoy every moment rather than fixate on the pressure of competing and delivering results.

He continued: "During my participation, I made a conscious decision to enjoy it. This doesn't happen often, it is rare."

Last season's pressure pushed Bellingham to ask for help

The Real Madrid player spoke frankly about the strain he faced last season. It hit his mental state and left him tense and drained at times, so much so that he took the step of asking for help to cope better with those feelings.

Bellingham said: "I felt at times during last season that the pressure was draining me and making me extremely tense."

He added: "I started talking to someone who helped me a lot with this matter, and with how to deal with these things", admitting he still finds it hard to switch off mentally from football even after matches and intense spells of work are over.

He continued: "When I go home after playing four matches in 14 days, all I want is to recover long enough so that I can go to bed when it's all over."

David Beckham supports Bellingham at Euro 2024

Bellingham recalled the backing he got from former Real Madrid and England star David Beckham during Euro 2024, with the team's early performances drawing heavy criticism and rumours swirling about the mood inside the dressing room.

Beckham's words made a real impact on him, not just for what was said but for who said it, given his own experience of handling pressure, fame and playing at the very top.

Bellingham said: "Sometimes the value does not lie in the message itself, but in the person who delivers it. You have someone beside you who completely understands what you are going through"

The England player signed off by summing up how he wants to be seen away from the pitch and the spotlight in a single line: "Off the pitch, I want to be a gentleman."