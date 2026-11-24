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Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has revealed the secret behind his side's ability to come from behind in several Champions League matches this season.

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Real Madrid went a goal down against PSV on the night, then hit back with five of their own to win 5-1.

Bellingham scored the second in the 60th minute, and it was a beauty. He brought the ball under control brilliantly before firing home, and the strike drew widespread praise.

Bellingham told the "Real Madrid" channel: "It's important because it means three more points. We don't want to play in the play-off for the next round, and to achieve that, we have to win."

He added: "The first half was difficult because PSV have very good players. But Real Madrid's level was much higher in the second half."

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Asked what lay behind the second-half turnaround, the England star explained: "I think the secret is that we played better because we got the simple things right. Everyone knows we have a lot of special players who perform brilliantly, but sometimes it's more important to get the simple things right. That's why we won."

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As for the goal itself, he said: "I have no idea what I did, but I don't know, the ball was in a good position, I thought about shooting, I did it, and it was a goal."

Asked how he would explain three comebacks, or "remontadas", in five Champions League matches, he replied: "Character, mentality and the coach's words at half-time. It's a combination of factors. But it would be good for us to win comfortably, so we still need to improve."

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The Bernabeu got a mention too: "The fans were brilliant as usual. The first half was difficult, and it's easy for the fans to be affected negatively, but when they're positive, the team plays much better. That's why we need this support in every game, for every player. And I'm sure we will win."

Another Champions League remontada

Real Madrid pulled off another remontada. PSV went ahead in the 32nd minute through captain Ivan Perisic, but Madrid levelled in the 50th minute through their own skipper, Fede Valverde.

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Bellingham then put Madrid ahead for the first time in the 60th minute. Kylian Mbappe made it 3-1 in the 64th, meaning the Spanish side had scored three in less than a quarter of an hour.

Mbappe grabbed the fourth in the 84th minute, and Vinicius Junior added the fifth three minutes later.

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Madrid now sit alone at the top of the Champions League table with a perfect 15 points from five matches. PSV remain stuck on four points in 28th place.

That's five straight Champions League wins. It's only the fourth time in the club's history that they've won their first five matches in the competition, after the 2011-12, 2014-15 and 2023-24 seasons. On each of those three previous occasions they reached at least the semi-finals, and they won the title last time out.