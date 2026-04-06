"Bellingham in the picture"... Tough questions weigh on Arbeloa’s mind hours before the Bayern Munich clash

Fears are mounting among Real Madrid fans ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, whilst manager Álvaro Arbeloa faces a real dilemma.

Real Madrid suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat away to Real Mallorca on Saturday in La Liga.

The newspaper ‘AS’ reported that the question now being asked at Real Madrid is: is Bellingham fit to start? And if not, who will replace him?

He has been out for several weeks... He played 20 minutes against Atlético, and against Mallorca he played just over half an hour; the aim is for him to gradually regain his fitness.

In the recent run of victories, the midfield quartet of Valverde, Thiago Pitarch, Chouameni and Güler have performed well, with the exception of Camavinga’s sporadic appearances.

Each of these four players has his own particular skills that qualify him to retain his place in the starting line-up... a dilemma Arbeloa will face, if not in the first leg, then certainly in the subsequent matches when he wants to rely on Bellingham as a starter.

While it was necessary to ease Bellingham back into the team gradually after a month-and-a-half absence, Militão’s return after four months out presents a greater dilemma.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian centre-back returned, after 118 days, in stunning form. He played for half an hour and scored the equaliser with a header that reignited hopes of a comeback.

After such a long spell on the sidelines, it seems a bit of a gamble to think he’ll start against Bayern.

Although Rüdiger and Höjlund have proven their worth as a centre-back pairing in recent weeks, the question now remains regarding Militão: when will he return to the starting line-up?

However, the most volatile positions in recent matches have been the full-back positions. On the right, Arbeloa has rotated with Arnold and Carvajal.

The Englishman played in Mallorca, as he did in the Manchester City match, whilst for Carvajal, the derby was the standout performance.

On the left, the three contenders have rotated: Mendy, Fran García and Carreras.

With these constant changes at full-back, Arbeloa faces another dilemma in deciding which pair will start tomorrow.

Arbeloa will have to sort all these matters out and answer the tough questions in the coming hours, ahead of the European clash, which is by no means going to be an easy one.

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