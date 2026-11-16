Santi Cañizares, the former Real Madrid and Valencia goalkeeper, has waded into the controversy sparked by Thomas Tuchel's comments about racism in Spain.
Cañizares refused to generalise about Spanish society. Instead, he urged the England head coach to ask Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham what life has been like for him in the Spanish capital.
Tuchel had used his press conference before England's clash with Spain at the Metropolitano to warn his players they could face such behaviour during the match. Spanish fans didn't take kindly to it, and they booed the English national anthem.
Cope radio's "El Tertulión" picked up on the remarks, and Cañizares leapt to Spain's defence. He pointed to Real Madrid's Bellingham, who has lived in the Spanish capital for several years, and argued that Tuchel could simply ask him directly about his daily life and how comfortable he feels there.
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As reported by Defensa Central, the former goalkeeper said: "Thomas Tuchel can ask Jude Bellingham how he is getting on in Madrid, whether restaurants open their doors to him, and whether he can live his life normally. And if our image is not good in England, then they should put on glasses."
He added: "He can ask Bellingham or the Real Madrid players whether they face any problem. The foolish actions of some people don't help, but we cannot focus on a minority and treat it as representative of everyone." Cañizares flatly refused to label Spain a racist country, pointing to the principle of equality before the law. He didn't deny that some individuals in Spanish society hold racist views, though, noting that such cases exist in various countries.
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He went on: "If the constitution treats us all equally, and the laws are the same for everyone, then Spain is not a racist country. If there are racist people, they exist here and everywhere. We are a large number of people, and it is illogical to believe that there is not a single racist among us."
Tuchel, for his part, is unhappy that his comments about possible racist abuse during the clash with Spain in Madrid were twisted. The England head coach insisted he hadn't expected any incidents and had simply been answering a question about the procedures to follow should they occur.
He explained that he'd briefed his players on the protocol for such incidents, and insisted he'd expected a friendly atmosphere with Spanish fans eager to get behind their team. He added: "I did not expect racism anywhere, and I would be shocked if it happened, and I would be the first to defend these values," arguing that journalists had stirred up the controversy and created unnecessary confusion.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
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Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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