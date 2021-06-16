Bellingham a long-term target for Chelsea, with Kane or Haaland still priorities this summer

Two Borussia Dortmund stars feature heavily in the Blues' short and long-term transfer plans, with a Tottenham striker also on the radar

Chelsea will continue to shop at the top table in the transfer window with a plan to bring in Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham in the longer term.

This summer, Chelsea are in contact over signing Bellingham's Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland or Tottenham's Harry Kane, who remains a significant target.

Furthermore, the Blues have requested information on Achraf Hakimi, with Inter ready to sell him to raise funds, but the Serie A side will block Chelsea's move for star striker Romelu Lukaku.

How does Haaland deal help Bellingham interest?

Chelsea are hoping that their efforts in building relationships relating to Haaland can ultimately allow them to win the longer-term race for wonderkid Bellingham.

The 17-year-old midfielder has had interest from Chelsea since his early teens and that has never gone away. The Blues' transfer bosses want to be at the front of the queue for when he leaves Germany, although he is soon expected to extend his deal at Westfalenstadion by two years until 2025.

In the meantime, however, the Blues can improve their connection with Dortmund. They have a mixed history with the Bundesliga side as, despite signing Christian Pulisic, they have previously snubbed approaches for Michy Batshuayi and Kevin De Bruyne.

As well as Manchester United, who had an offer rejected for Bellingham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have been known to have tried to turn the England international's head in the past.

Is a Haaland or Kane deal possible this summer?

The Blues continue to target a world-class striker in the upcoming transfer window.

Dortmund are only willing to accept an exceptional offer for Haaland after securing qualification for the Champions League and the finances that come with it.

Any deal this summer will be well over £100 million ($141m), with further costs incurred by Haaland's huge wage demands and agent fees. Of course, Blues owner Roman Abramovich could force a deal through, having taken a huge role in securing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen during protracted negotiations last summer.

The Blues could also wait until next summer to go for Haaland, when a variable release clause comes into play, meaning any transfer fee could be around £80m ($113m).

However, with a lower fee there will be more competition, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus all likely to come to the table.

The Blues also remain in contact for Kane, with Manchester City and Manchester United also keen on the wantaway England captain.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has, however, been reluctant to sell to Chelsea in the past, blocking approaches for Luka Modric from Abramovich's staff.

