Liverpool dominated possession but couldn't fashion a clear chance against Arsenal, slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday evening in the ninth round of the Premier League.

According to the "Squawka" network, Liverpool didn't register a single shot on Arsenal's goal, exactly as in the previous meeting. The Reds have now gone two matches against Arsenal without a shot on target.

Their last effort on target against the Gunners? Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick in August 2025.

Arsenal also ended a long hoodoo at Anfield. Their previous win there dated all the way back to 2012.

The "Opta" network, meanwhile, noted that Liverpool have scored just 4 goals at Anfield in the Premier League this season. That's the fewest they've managed at home after five matches in a single Premier League campaign, matching the 1913-1914 and 2012-2013 seasons.

Yet for all their struggles in front of goal, the Reds racked up 28 touches inside Arsenal's box. That's the most any side has managed in the first half of a Premier League match against the Gunners since the 2008-2009 season.

Arsenal, for their part, sit on 24 points after nine rounds. No team has reached that tally at this stage since Arsenal themselves did it in 2022-2023, also with 24 points.

Only twice have they done better at this point of a season: 25 points in both 2004-2005 and 2007-2008.