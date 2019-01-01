Belhanda and Seri star in Galatasaray's Turkish Super Cup triumph

Four African stars were on parade to help Fatih Terim's men clinch their first title of the season on Wednesday night

's Jean Michael Seri assisted 's Younes Belhanda in scoring the only goal in 's 1-0 victory over Akhisarspor.

The 39th-minute effort separated both sides at Eryaman Stadium as the Lions went on to lift the Turkish Super Cup.

After receiving a pass from Seri on the edge of the penalty area, Belhanda made his way past Akhisarspor defenders before powering his shot to the back of the net.

The Morocco international who later received the Man of the Match award was in action for the entire 90 minutes alongside Seri who is on a season-long loan from .

DR Congo's Christian Luyindama was also in action for Galatasaray while 's Sofiane Feghouli was introduced as an 81st-minute substitute.

Fatih Terim's men will continue their pre-season preparation with a friendly fixture against on Sunday.

They will begin their league title defence with a visit to Denizlispor on August 18.