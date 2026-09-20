Media reports have laid bare the crisis involving Brazilian professional Wanderson Galeno, the Al-Ahli Saudi winger, and his Dutch coach Marino Pusic on the night of the 2-1 defeat to Sundowns yesterday, Saturday, in the Intercontinental Cup competition.

Pusic threw Galeno on at left-back in the closing minutes. That decision infuriated the Brazilian, who plays as a winger.

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According to the "Doreena Ghair" programme, the row goes back to before the match, when Pusic held a meeting with the player to gauge his physical and technical readiness to feature after recovering from his injury.

The source explained that "the player informed his manager of his desire to feature, especially after recovering from the injury, but the latter asked him not to rush so as not to suffer a sudden setback".

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Leaving Galeno out of the starting line-up angered the player greatly, the source added, and what triggered the crisis was his introduction in the closing minutes at left-back.

Al-Ahli are going through a difficult period on both the technical and administrative levels. Reports suggest the Dutch coach may leave his role at Al-Ahli after a short period.