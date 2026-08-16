Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-CHELSEAAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Behind the scenes of the final hours: what stands between Barcelona and Manchester City in sealing the Rodri deal?

Transfers
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Arsenal
Manchester City
Community Shield
Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
Basel vs Barcelona
Basel
Barcelona
Club Friendlies
Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Al Ahly SC
Elche vs Barcelona
Elche
LaLiga
Rodri
England
Wales
Switzerland
Spain
Egypt

The Spanish star chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

Barcelona and Manchester City continue to negotiate over Rodri, and after the Catalan club's latest offer last Friday, the two parties have moved significantly closer. A final agreement could arrive in the coming days.

Leading the talks are Portugal's Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, and his compatriot and opposite number at Manchester City, Hugo Viana.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Barcelona's latest official offer, following several verbal proposals, came in at 70 million euros including the fixed and variable parts: 60 million euros fixed plus a further 10 million in bonuses and incentives.

Read also

Holding firm to its demand: Manchester City shocks Barcelona for the third time

Besiktas president: the coach did not want Salah, and I made a great effort to convince him

City turned it down. They want 80 million euros including the fixed and variable amounts. Just 10 million euros now separate the two parties from a final agreement, which explains the optimism inside both clubs about getting the deal done.

Everything hinges on how far each party will go to offer an extra concession and close the negotiations.

Talks are set to continue, despite Sunday proving tricky with both parties tied up with matches. Should no agreement land today, the two clubs are confident they can settle the deal tomorrow, Monday, according to "Marca".

The negotiations began after Rodri announced his desire to join Barcelona, rejecting an offer from Real Madrid.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google