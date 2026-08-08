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Vissel Kobe v Al-Ahli : AFC Champions EliteGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Before the first match: Yaisleh places the Al-Ittihad coach on the throne of the Roshn League

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The German coach gave his compatriot a special standing

Germany's Matthias Jaissle, the former head coach of Al-Ahli, has placed his compatriot Jens Vieusing, coach of traditional rivals Al-Ittihad, at the summit of the Saudi Roshn League ahead of the start of the new season.

Al-Ahli confirmed Jaissle's exit last Wednesday, after his release clause was paid, freeing him to take charge of Newcastle United in place of Eddie Howe.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" report that Jaissle's departure hands Vieusing the mantle of youngest coach in the Saudi Roshn League as the new campaign approaches.

Both men are 38, but Vieusing is three months the elder. That gap had left him second on the list of youngest coaches in the Roshn League. With the former Al-Ahli boss now gone, he takes top spot.

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He is also the only coach in the Saudi Roshn League yet to reach 40 heading into the new season. Next comes England's Des Buckingham, coach of Al-Khaleej, at 41.

At the other end of the scale, Australia's Ange Postecoglou, the head coach of Al-Nassr, sits second among the league's oldest coaches at 60. He trails Croatia's Damir Buric, coach of Abha, by two years, with Buric topping the list.

The Saudi Roshn League kicks off next Thursday. Abha host Al-Hazm, before Al-Ahli meet Al-Fateh and Al-Shabab face Al-Qadsiah on the same day.

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