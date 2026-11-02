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imago-sport-1085355965.jpgMIS
Magdy Obaid
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Before the explosive Champions League clash: Simeone bows to Kane: he deserves the Ballon d'Or

H. Kane
D. Simeone
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Champions League
England
Argentina
Spain
Germany

A role model for generations

Diego Simeone hailed Harry Kane as a worthy Ballon d'Or winner on the eve of one of the hottest fixtures in the UEFA Champions League, a mark of respect from the Atletico Madrid manager before his in-form side face Bayern Munich.

Atletico host the Bavarian giants tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Wanda Metropolitano. A win would preserve their unbeaten run of nine straight games. Simeone's men arrive in high spirits, having won eight of their last nine across all competitions, including a precious 2-1 victory over rivals Real Madrid in the capital's derby.

Kane a role model for generations

Ahead of the eagerly awaited clash, Simeone praised Kane's sharp scoring instinct. The Argentine told his pre-match press conference: "First, I would like to congratulate him on his deserved winning of the Ballon d'Or, it is incredible, I have always admired him, with his maturity over the years he has regained his best levels without losing his scoring sense, he knows exactly what the team needs."

For the Argentine, Kane's influence stretches well beyond the goals. "His talent is a real gain for the game and for the young players who take him as a role model, because he leaves a legacy that shows great achievements can be made with hard work," he explained.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

A battle of closely matched positions

Atletico sit sixteenth in the Champions League table with four points from three matches, a single point behind Bayern in fourteenth. The Germans have drawn their last two games in the competition. That leaves Tuesday's encounter decisive for both sides in the fight for qualification.

Consistency is the hardest thing to find, Simeone concluded. "Finding balance and consistency is the hardest part, and it is what we all strive for as managers, we have to enjoy the journey and go through it with enthusiasm as we move forward."

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