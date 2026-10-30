AC Milan have handed American star Christian Pulisic a new five-year deal, tying him to the Italian giants until 2031. The move underlines the club's determination to keep hold of one of their most prominent attackers.

Milan broke the news across their social media accounts with the line: "Captain America's mission in the Rossoneri shirt continues".

Pulisic had entered the final year of his previous contract, having arrived at Milan in 2023 from Chelsea.

The Athletic reported on 28 October that talks between the two parties had reached an advanced stage over a new deal.

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The terms hand Pulisic a guaranteed basic salary of 6.5 million euros, with the total potentially climbing to 10 million euros (11.14 million dollars) if he hits the agreed bonuses and incentives.

Talks only got going on 23 September, even though Milan's management had made clear across the summer window that the forward was not for sale after New York City FC registered their interest.

Milan confirmed the extension on Friday. The new agreement, they said, "reflects a shared commitment to build on the progress achieved together over recent years, with the ambition to continue developing, achieve new accomplishments, and write more unforgettable chapters in the club's history".

On the pitch, Pulisic has scored twice and laid on one assist in nine appearances across all competitions this season. He is back after recovering from a minor stress fracture in his leg, picked up during the round-of-16 clash at the World Cup.

Four matches was his tally at the tournament, hosted by the United States alongside two other nations, before the American national team crashed out to Belgium ahead of the quarter-finals.

Pulisic has racked up 143 appearances in a Milan shirt since his 2023 move from Chelsea, scoring 44 goals and providing 28 assists. Last season brought 10 goals in 34 matches, all while battling several muscle injuries.