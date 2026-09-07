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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Before the clashes with Spain and England: Croatia coach settles Modric's fate with an official decision

Czechia vs Croatia
Czechia
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A
Spain vs Croatia
Spain
Croatia vs England
England
L. Modric
S. Bilic
Czechia
Croatia
Spain
Ukraine
England

Croatia to play four matches

 Slaven Bilic has named his first Croatia squad ahead of the upcoming international break, marking his opening move as the national team's new head coach.

Questions have swirled in recent months over Luka Modric's future, with the Milan star now 41 and edging towards the end of his career.

Bilic, though, has handed the veteran a place in his first squad.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

 Croatia's captain will carry on serving his country through the September and October window, the first time the break has run for three consecutive weeks.

Croatia open their UEFA Nations League group campaign against the Czech Republic on 26 September, then take on Spain three days later.

 October brings a meeting with England on the third, before a second clash with Spain on 6 October.



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