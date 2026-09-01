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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP

Translated by

Before the clash with Al-Hilal: Al-Ahli snatches a domestic signing from the jaws of Al-Nassr

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Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
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Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
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"Al-Raqi" continues its strikes in the mercato

Al-Ahli have pulled off a new signing this summer, and they did it just minutes before facing traditional rivals Al-Hilal in the Clasico, snatching the deal from under the noses of that other great rival, Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal host Al-Ahli today, Tuesday, at Kingdom Arena in a rescheduled match from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Just minutes before kick-off, Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Rashid confirmed that Al-Ahli had wrapped up a deal for Saudi right-back Saeed Baatiyah, arriving from Al-Fateh in the current summer mercato.

According to Al-Rashid, "Al-Raqi" are only waiting on the player's approval to formally complete the move, having already agreed the required fee with Al-Fateh.

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Al Ittihad crest
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Al Nassr FC crest
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Baatiyah had been linked with Al-Nassr more than once this summer, particularly when goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi looked set to join Al-Fateh last month before that deal suddenly collapsed.

Al-Nassr, Al-Rashid says, failed to land Baatiyah because they couldn't stump up the full fee under the financial controls imposed on them.

The 24-year-old was a key man for Al-Fateh last season. He played 34 matches across all competitions, scoring once and adding one assist.

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