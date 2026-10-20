Before the clash: Barcelona reminds Paris of a humiliating night and admits a painful truth

Today's meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes pits two European giants against each other, but it carries far more than that. It stirs unforgettable memories, from a historic night still etched into the minds of the Catalan faithful to recent years in which the French side have asserted their dominance.

Ahead of the encounter, Barcelona's official website revisited the most notable chapters of the rivalry. They recalled one of the club's greatest Champions League comebacks, while refusing to ignore a harder truth: Paris Saint-Germain have won the most recent knockout ties between the two.





The 6-1 night Barcelona will never forget

Barcelona looked back on the historic tie with Paris Saint-Germain in 2016-2017, when they produced one of the most thrilling comebacks in Champions League history.

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Having lost the first leg 4-0, the Catalans turned it around in the return leg with a 6-1 win. Sergi Roberto's last-gasp goal sealed qualification and sent the supporters into raptures.

That extraordinary night did not stop Paris from writing new chapters in the rivalry. The balance of power shifted in the years that followed.

An admission

The club's official website did not stop at the famous remontada. It also pointed out that Paris Saint-Germain settled both of the knockout ties between the two in 2020-2021 and 2023-2024.

In 2020-2021, Barcelona went out in the round of 16, losing the first leg 4-1 before a goalless draw in the return.

The two met again in the 2023-2024 quarter-finals. Barcelona won the first leg 3-2 in Paris but lost the return 4-1, and the French side marched into the semi-finals.

Last season brought the most recent meeting, with Paris Saint-Germain beating Barcelona 2-1 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in the league phase, keeping up their run of positive results against the Catalans.

The battle for top spot and absences hitting Barcelona

This new encounter comes with the two sides neck and neck in the Champions League league phase table. Both have six points from two wins. Paris Saint-Germain sit top by a single goal scored, with the pair level on goal difference at seven.

Paris beat Slovan Bratislava 6-1, then saw off Manchester City 4-2. Barcelona defeated Feyenoord 5-1 and Galatasaray 4-1.

The Catalans, though, took physical blows before the match. Jules Koundé and Eric García were injured against Real Betis, joining Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji on the absentee list.

Paris Saint-Germain, for their part, are without Nuno Mendes and young goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni.















