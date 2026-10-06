Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Before the big farewell: Messi leaves a moving message that sums up 20 years with Argentina

L. Messi
Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies
Argentina
Benin
Algeria
Jordan
Egypt
Morocco

End of the journey with the Albiceleste

Lionel Messi has sent a touching farewell message hours before the curtain falls on his Argentina career, sharing photos from his final training session alongside teammates and members of the coaching staff.

The Argentina captain posted a set of images on his social media accounts, captioning them with simple words that carried plenty of emotion: "Special moments I know I will miss", a clear nod to the imminent end of an exceptional chapter in his international career.

Messi will play his final match with Argentina against Benin in the early hours of Tuesday. The venue is the Monumental in Buenos Aires, and the night promises to be a historic one for the captain and number 10.

More than two decades in the Albiceleste shirt are drawing to a close. At 39, the forward is about to turn a page on one of the most glittering chapters of his career, having built a history packed with titles and achievements for the national team.

The Argentine Football Association has lined up a series of tributes for Messi, turning the clash against Benin into an extraordinary farewell night for a player whose name is bound up with the greatest moments of modern Argentine football.





ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google