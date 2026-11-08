Barcelona's women brushed aside Madrid CFF 5-1 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium to keep their Spanish league charge rolling. The win extended their unbeaten run and stretched the lead over second-placed Real Madrid to four points, perfect timing ahead of Thursday's eagerly awaited clash with Arsenal.

Pere Romeu used the game to rest several key players, reshuffling his side and handing minutes to some of the youngsters with that European night at the Spotify Camp Nou in mind.

Out went Patri Guijarro, Van Asten and Aitana, the Catalan midfielder not featuring for a single minute. Rosalía kept her place after going the full 90 in the derby, Sydney took up the right-back slot, and Aisha partnered Martina Fernández at the heart of defence.

A moving tribute to Jesús de Miguel preceded kick-off. The players walked out without the national anthem and stood for a minute's silence to the strains of "El Cant dels Ocells" by Pau Casals, before the game paused again in the ninth minute in his memory.

Barcelona came out pressing. Pina nearly opened the scoring early, only for goalkeeper Belén to deny her, yet Madrid CFF showed plenty of fight, pressing high and trying to match the hosts for possession.

Catalan dominance soon forced the visitors deep into their own half. Barcelona hunted for a way through, most notably via Graham Hansen's crosses from the right.

At the other end, Barcelona kept the counter-attacks under control thanks to a commanding defensive display from Aisha, who came out on top in her duels with Obamba, Madrid CFF's main attacking threat.

Two goals before the break turned their advantage into something tangible. Brugts broke the deadlock by pouncing on a ball from Hickman inside the box, rounding Belén and slotting into an empty net.

Ewa Pajor doubled the lead moments later with a thumping finish. The move started with a sparkling piece of individual play from Pina before Caroline kept it alive with a decisive pass.

Three changes followed at the break as Romeu sent on Van Asten, Carla Julia and Patri Guijarro for Aisha, Brugts and Graham Hansen. He also handed Marta Torrejón a historic moment, with the defender reaching her 500th official appearance in a Barcelona shirt, the third player to do so after Melanie Serrano and Alexia Putellas.

The third arrived soon after. Patri whipped a well-placed cross into the six-yard box for Torrejón, and Carla Julia was on hand to steer it home.

Barcelona kept pouring forward. Patri Guijarro drilled in a fourth from outside the area after a Rosalía lay-off, then Pina completed the rout, finishing off a Patri Guijarro pass that followed another neat exchange with Carla Julia.

Madrid CFF grabbed a late consolation. Alba Ruiz teed up Conan on the penalty spot and she fired past the Barcelona keeper, leaving the final score at 5-1 to the hosts.

The victory kept Barcelona humming along in the Spanish league. Real Madrid's slip on Saturday let Romeu's side push the gap to four points, a timely lift before Arsenal visit for Thursday's eagerly awaited European showdown.