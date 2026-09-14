Qatari club Al-Gharafa have announced the signing of Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, just 24 hours before they open their AFC Champions League Elite campaign against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal host Al-Gharafa tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena in the first round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

A day before kick-off, Al-Gharafa posted a video on their official "X" account confirming the deal.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Bennacer joins the Qatari side on a free transfer after Milan terminated his contract last August. He'll wear the number 10 shirt, according to the club.

The move follows a season and a half away from Milan. He spent time on loan at Olympique de Marseille in France and then Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, chasing regular football and a return to form away from the San Siro.

Neither spell worked. The 28-year-old never rediscovered his best, and that saw Bosnian coach Vladimir Petkovic leave him out of Algeria's squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.