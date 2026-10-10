Because of the Saudi national team: will a Gulf 27 star miss the match against Al-Ittihad?

A star of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" is now a doubt for Al-Ittihad's Roshn League clash, and the Saudi national team are to blame.

Al-Shabab confirmed the news in a statement on their official "X" account, revealing that Humam Al-Hamami had suffered a second-degree muscle tear. The player now faces a treatment and rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the club's medical staff.

According to Al-Shabab, Al-Hamami picked up the injury on duty with the Saudi national team at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" in recent weeks.

The young Saudi winger will miss Al-Shabab's trip to face Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Sunday, in the capital Riyadh in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Next matches ITT Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALS

His most costly absence, though, could come next Friday. That's when the capital club travel to Al-Ittihad as guests at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah for the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Al-Hamami had been central to Saudi Arabia's Gulf triumph, their first in 23 years, so much so that he walked away with the tournament's best player award.