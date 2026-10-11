For Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich's Bundesliga trip to Augsburg brought him straight back to the place where the latest debate around him had started. Nine days earlier, Kimmich had delivered a desperately unfortunate display in Germany's 1-0 defeat to Greece in Augsburg.

Afterwards, the 31-year-old captain left as planned as part of the squad reshuffle. Without him, his Munich team-mates Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof impressed in Germany's midfield. Fans and pundits quickly started asking whether Germany even still need Kimmich.

"Honestly, I didn't follow it at all. But you still notice that a bit was going on," said Kimmich on his return to Augsburg. Bayern Munich had been held to a 2-2 draw in a chaotic game, and Kimmich, back in central midfield alongside Pavlovic as usual, turned in a decent performance.

Referring to his many years as a regular in the Germany side, Kimmich struck a pointedly relaxed tone when asked about the debate: "I've been involved now for eleven years. I know how the business works. The only thing I can and have to focus on is my performance. That's what I do. That's what I've done for the last eleven years. That's what I'll keep doing. In the end, the best players always play. Over the last ten years, I've done quite a good job of being among the best."

Max Eberl fumes over "absurd" debates about Joshua Kimmich

Board member for sport Max Eberl, meanwhile, threw his support behind Kimmich in no uncertain terms. "I followed the fact that Joshua Kimmich's qualities were being questioned. I find that absolutely absurd," said Eberl. "He is a leader who leads from the front. Yes, in a way he is also the face of a team who have not been that successful at tournaments in recent years. But for me Joshua Kimmich is an outstanding German player. We should be glad to have a player like that in our ranks."

Kimmich himself had wanted to stay with the Germany squad after the mistake against Greece and made that clear both publicly and internally. But Germany coach Jürgen Klopp stood firm and even fuelled the debates further with a flippant remark. "I can say this to Jo," Klopp explained: "The more often you ask, the less likely you are to get what you want."

By his own account, Kimmich is not annoyed by Klopp's approach and statement. The possibility of staying had apparently already crossed his mind, regardless of the poor display against Greece, after the very first international against the Netherlands (1-1). That was because of the injury to his Munich team-mate Jamal Musiala. He had actually been meant to stay with the squad for the entire international period, but then suffered a muscle fibre tear in the warm-up against the Netherlands and had to leave.

"After that I thought: Jamal was planned in for both weeks, maybe another door will open," Kimmich explained. Aside from Finn Dahmen, Nico Schlotterbeck and Serge Gnabry, however, only the three debutants Philipp Treu, Yannik Engelhardt and Bambase Conte remained in the squad after the reshuffle instead of Kimmich.

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