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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Because of Real Madrid: the Spanish Football Federation imposes a sanction against Racing

K. Mbappe
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
France
Spain

Despite the refereeing error

The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee have fined Racing Santander after a supporter threw a lighter from the stands during last Sunday's match against Real Madrid.

The referees' technical committee had admitted that the match official wrongly awarded a penalty to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé against Racing.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the spot-kick came against the backdrop of an earlier incident, when referee José Luis Munuera Montero went to the pitchside monitor to check a possible handball by Tchouaméni inside the box, before deciding against awarding a penalty.

Munuera Montero logged the lighter-throwing incident in his official report, writing: "In the 78th minute, the first phase of the object-throwing protocol was activated, due to a lighter being thrown from the stands, which landed close to the second assistant referee without striking him."

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That protocol involves issuing a warning over the stadium loudspeakers.

The disciplinary committee fined Racing Santander for "a minor breach of order during the match", applying the penalty within the minimum of the medium degree given the circumstances of the incident.

Their ruling leaned on Article 117, which covers "a minor breach of order during the match" and states: "When, on the occasion of a match being held, events occur that fall within the cases specified in Article 15 of these regulations, and the disciplinary body classifies them as minor offences, the responsible club is penalised with a financial fine of up to 602 euros."

Racing Santander's fine came to 301 euros.

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