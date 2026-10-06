Because of Michael Olise: Rayan Cherki erupts in anger and responds to the rumours

Rayan Cherki did more than shine on his France debut. He used his standout display against Belgium to send a clear message to his critics, rejecting what he called inaccurate reports of a dispute between him and team-mate Michael Olise.

Cherki featured in France's thrilling 4-1 win over Belgium, Les Bleus turning a deficit into a comfortable victory in a match lit up by Olise, Doué and Cherki himself, who left his mark at various stages of the game.

The playmaker had hit back angrily on social media at a report in L'Équipe that spoke of tension between him and Olise, writing sarcastically: "Just another slander.. what a wonderful inspiration".

Their performances on the pitch quickly put that story to bed, and Cherki confirmed the account was false himself while speaking with TF1 after the match.

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Cherki said with a smile: "Contrary to what some might say, I'm going to start reacting less. One shouldn't listen to everything said in the press about players".









The France star praised the spirit running through the squad, insisting the harmony between the players runs deeper than the fans can see.

"We have exceptional cohesion as a team," he said. "I have rarely seen a group play with such harmony, from the first player to the last, and from the first individual to the last member of the technical staff. It's something wonderful, and you can feel it on the pitch".

Cherki also pointed to a key shift in his role with France. What is asked of him is no longer simply flashes of individual skill, but a complete and more consistent performance.

"You spoke of my dribbling and passing skills, but I'm now in a position that requires me to deliver complete and clean matches," he added. "The true football experts realise that, and whoever thinks otherwise doesn't understand the matter".

"I've learned to play in a new position, and I have to deliver clean and consistent matches," he continued. "It's a position I prefer, and as time goes on you'll see that it will become easier".

So Cherki's first appearance with France was far more than a successful start. It carried a clear message to his critics: the pitch is the strongest response to anything said off it.