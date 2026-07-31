According to ESPN, the Portuguese midfielder is among the leading candidates to replace Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United. Consistent media reports say the 28-year-old is on the verge of a move to Arsenal.

Newcastle are set to receive a hefty €93 million from London after the Gunners previously saw several offers for Guimaraes rejected. The Magpies also sold another central midfielder for a huge fee a few weeks ago, with Sandro Tonali joining Tottenham Hotspur for €117 million.

Guimaraes' impending departure has now apparently left Newcastle needing more in midfield. They have already signed two players for the centre in Aladji Bamba (€35 million, AS Monaco) and Sean Steur (€23 million, Ajax Amsterdam), but both still have limited experience in top-level European football because of their age, 18 and 20 respectively.

Joao Palhinha enjoys an excellent reputation in the Premier League

Palhinha would certainly bring that, and he also enjoys an excellent reputation in the Premier League. Before his €51 million move to Munich, made at the request of former coach Thomas Tuchel, the 31-year-old was one of Fulham's absolute key players. He spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and, despite Spurs' more than mixed campaign, still managed to impress with 45 competitive appearances, seven goals and three assists.

Tottenham ultimately did not trigger the pre-agreed €30 million purchase option, so Palhinha has since returned to the German record champions and even featured in the first two friendlies. Bayern are reportedly open to selling him, but they are said to be demanding at least €20 million.

Board member for sport Max Eberl recently made that unmistakably clear: "We have three players we are open to selling. They have no future at Bayern." He was referring not only to Palhinha but also to the two returning loanees Bryan Zaragoza and Sascha Boey, who are also said to have no future at the club.

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Surprising declaration of intent: Palhinha wants to stay at Bayern Munich

Palhinha himself, whose contract at FCB still runs until 2028, is not thinking about leaving and made his intentions clear on the sidelines of the pre-season friendly opener against SV Wehen Wiesbaden: "I want to keep my position here." The chances of that, however, are vanishingly small. Even in his first year after taking office, Vincent Kompany had little use for him as the season went on, which is why he has been considered a candidate for sale for quite some time.

Alongside Newcastle, Aston Villa and Benfica Lisbon have also recently been linked with a move for Palhinha. There have been no concrete developments so far, however. He is also said to have rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

If he joins Newcastle, Palhinha would not only link up with the Germany internationals Nick Woltemade and Malick Thiaw, but possibly also with a German coach. Current coach Eddie Howe wants to take a break, and consistent media reports say Matthias Jaissle is on the verge of taking the job.



