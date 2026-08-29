Al-Ittihad of Jeddah were held to a goalless draw by their hosts Al-Fateh on Saturday evening, in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The Chief ran into the resilience of Croatia's Adrian Semper. He defended Al-Fateh's goal valiantly, leaving Al-Ittihad's players unable to find the net over the course of 90 minutes.

Houssem Aouar sparked the visitors' attacking flood with a powerful strike that Semper tipped away for a corner in the 13th minute.

Fifteen minutes later, the Croatian goalkeeper denied a fierce effort from the Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn.

Then, unexpectedly, Al-Fateh's Lucas unleashed a powerful shot that flew past the post amid a lapse from Al-Ittihad's players. The first half ended goalless.

The visitors kept up the pressure after the break, and a Danilo Pereira header struck the crossbar.

At the other end, Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Rakovic produced an outstanding stop to deny Lukas Haraslin.

Youssef En-Nesyri fired the Chief's next chance just wide, and the post also denied Al-Ittihad a goal after a powerful strike from Moataz Faqihi in the 89th minute.

Those stunning saves earned Adrian Semper the man of the match award in the Al-Ittihad against Al-Fateh fixture.

Al-Ittihad of Jeddah lifted their tally to 8 points in fourth place, ahead of the Al-Nassr Clasico in the fifth round. Al-Fateh's tally rose to two points in 16th.