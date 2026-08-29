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Al Ittihad v Al Shabab - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Because of a European glove: Al-Ittihad of Jeddah stumbles before the Al-Nassr classic

Al Fateh FC vs Al Ittihad
Al Fateh FC
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC
A. Semper
Saudi Arabia
Croatia

Al-Ittihad of Jeddah were held to a goalless draw by their hosts Al-Fateh on Saturday evening, in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The Chief ran into the resilience of Croatia's Adrian Semper. He defended Al-Fateh's goal valiantly, leaving Al-Ittihad's players unable to find the net over the course of 90 minutes.

Houssem Aouar sparked the visitors' attacking flood with a powerful strike that Semper tipped away for a corner in the 13th minute.

Fifteen minutes later, the Croatian goalkeeper denied a fierce effort from the Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn.

Then, unexpectedly, Al-Fateh's Lucas unleashed a powerful shot that flew past the post amid a lapse from Al-Ittihad's players. The first half ended goalless.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

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The visitors kept up the pressure after the break, and a Danilo Pereira header struck the crossbar.

At the other end, Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Rakovic produced an outstanding stop to deny Lukas Haraslin.

Youssef En-Nesyri fired the Chief's next chance just wide, and the post also denied Al-Ittihad a goal after a powerful strike from Moataz Faqihi in the 89th minute.

Those stunning saves earned Adrian Semper the man of the match award in the Al-Ittihad against Al-Fateh fixture.

Al-Ittihad of Jeddah lifted their tally to 8 points in fourth place, ahead of the Al-Nassr Clasico in the fifth round. Al-Fateh's tally rose to two points in 16th.

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