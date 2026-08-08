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SC Freiburg v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Europa League Final 2026Getty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar

Translated by

Because he is now striking a more conciliatory tone? Transfer for Freiburg's discarded goalkeeper Noah Atubolu now seems to be taking shape

Bundesliga
Transfers
Freiburg
SSC Napoli
AFC Bournemouth
Marseille
N. Atubolu

A transfer finally appears to be taking shape for Noah Atubolu.

Noah Atubolu's push to leave SC Freiburg now seems to have a clear path. According to kicker, the goalkeeper has offers from Olympique Marseille, Napoli and AFC Bournemouth. Freiburg are reportedly ready to soften their stance on the transfer fee to ease his exit and avoid leaving him stuck in a reserve role in the stands. Instead of the originally reported €20 million, the club are now asking €15 million for their home-grown player.

Atubolu himself also seems to be taking a quieter line. While he had clearly leaned towards the Premier League a few months ago, he is now considering a move to Serie A too after some disillusionment in the poker. According to Bild and Gazzetta dello Sport, his management travelled to Naples for talks during the week.

In Naples, as in Marseille, Atubolu would be in line to become the number one. The situation with the southern Italians looks complicated, though, because the Azzurri only recently signed Vanja Milinkovic-Savic on a permanent deal.

Noah Atubolu FreiburgGetty Images

Where will Freiburg's Noah Atubolu move to?

The 29-year-old played there last year on loan from Torino. A fee of €15 million had already been due before an obligation to buy worth €6 million now kicked in.

Juventus are also said to be interested from Italy. With the Bianconeri, the Freiburg-born player would have to compete with Michele Di Gregorio. At Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, who are managed by Marco Rose, he would be battling last season's first-choice keeper Djordje Petrovic for the spot between the posts.

For some time now, it has been clear that the previous first-choice keeper wants to leave Sport-Club a year before the end of his contract. Freiburg have signed 22-year-old Mio Backhaus as his designated successor.

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